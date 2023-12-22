SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s December 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A man is behind bars after a standoff in a south central Sioux Falls neighborhood.

A one-time local sports radio personality is accused of taking millions of dollars from investors – across the country- and then keeping that money for himself.

A Tea second grader is being recognized for saving his mother and sister.

A strange noise has been keeping people awake at night in the Oak View neighborhood of Sioux Falls, described by some as a churning vibration of a sound.

The 28th annual Heroes Behind The Badges Blood Drive kicks off today in Sioux Falls.

Christmas came early for hundreds of kids in the Sioux Falls School District.

A busy forecast is ahead for KELOLAND the next few days.

