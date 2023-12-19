SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, December 19. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with crucial information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of those involved in the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks.

We have an update on a former South Dakota teacher who admitted to having child pornography.

A Waubay Woman is headed to federal Federal Prison for Embezzlement and Theft from an Indian Tribal Organization.

Though we were able to get a seasonable day in place East River, it simply could not last. The year without a December continues for a little while longer.

South Dakota regulators have authorized the new version of NorthWestern Energy to issue $350 million of debt.

Somewhere on a remote mountainside in Colorado’s Rockies, a latch flipped on a crate and a wolf bounded out, heading toward the tree line. Then it stopped short.

