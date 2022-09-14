SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A former Sioux Falls Police officer admits to breaking a federal law and preying on someone who he believed was a child.

A Milbank man will spend the rest of his life in prison for killing his brother, sister-in-law and the couple’s unborn child.

A Kansas City man admits to bringing a deadly combination of drugs into South Dakota to sell. Sioux Falls Police arrested Tristan Luster and two other men in October of last year.

There’s been little in the way of new developments as we look for answers to some important questions about Governor Kristi Noem’s recent back surgery.

Rapid City Middle School teacher Shaun Nielsen was one of three people certified to teach in South Dakota on the 15-member committee to come up with new social studies standards.

Students at Sioux Falls high schools are strumming their way through new classes.

Minnehaha Country Club Superintendent David Swift says the golf course is in tip-top shape ahead of the Sanford International.

A combat veteran from South Dakota now has a shiny set of wheels to drive around. Connie Johnson was gifted a 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk through the ‘Driven to Serve’ program.

