SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The driver who fired multiple times at law enforcement during a high-speed pursuit in Moody and Lake counties last summer is heading to prison for the rest of his life.

A southwest Minnesota man, who solicited a child online, may have more victims than originally thought.

An Irene man is behind bars after an incident involving a gun in Yankton County.

Last week crews blasted rock deep enough to create a 15-foot trench to install a sewer main and other underground utilities near the 6th Street Bridge.

A beloved gift shop in downtown Sioux Falls is closing its doors after 26 years.

Orville married Kay late in life and the two decided to celebrate their anniversary every month because they knew they wouldn’t have much time together.

The hazy conditions we’ve seen the past few days will continue today across much of KELOLAND. Temperatures will be hot as well, with highs back in the lower 90s.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.