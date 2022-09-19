SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Missouri man was arrested after a weekend traffic stop in Beresford.

A teenager is dead after a four-wheeler collided with a semi east of Stickney.

One man is dead after a weekend crash south of Spearfish. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just after 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The South Dakota Board of Educational Standards is set to hold its first of four public hearings concerning new proposed social studies standards Monday.

We’ll start to see hints of the cooler air in KELOALND Tuesday as winds become north for western and northern KELOLAND.  Highs will reach the 70s and 80s, BUT southeast KELOLAND will once again reach the 80s and 90s. 

