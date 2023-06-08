SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 31-year-old man is behind bars after sending several law enforcement agencies on chases.

Man steals two vehicles, leads police on pursuit

According to Sioux Falls Animal Control, several bats in the city have tested positive for rabies.

Animal Control reminder: Vaccinate your pets to avoid rabies from bats 

Wednesday was a busy day for Sioux Falls fire rescue, especially those at the Central Station in downtown.

Firefighters battle house fires and spring heat

A landspout was spotted near Clark Wednesday afternoon. 

Landspout spotted near Clark

Army veteran Dave McFarland of Correctionville, Iowa reunited at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial last week with a friend he hadn’t seen for more than fifty years.

Reunion at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall

A former Sioux Falls bar owner and manager has a new book out called Echoes After Dark: Here’s Comes the Dawn.

Sioux Falls bar owner writes book about nightlife

Students from England are uncovering the past at a Mitchell landmark for the 20th year.

Artistic artifacts found at Mitchell dig site

Another very warm day is ahead for much of KELOLAND. Aberdeen hit 98 yesterday. The morning sky sure suggests another hot day is on the way.

More hit and miss rain chances across KELOLAND

