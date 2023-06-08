SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 31-year-old man is behind bars after sending several law enforcement agencies on chases.

According to Sioux Falls Animal Control, several bats in the city have tested positive for rabies.

Wednesday was a busy day for Sioux Falls fire rescue, especially those at the Central Station in downtown.

A landspout was spotted near Clark Wednesday afternoon.

Army veteran Dave McFarland of Correctionville, Iowa reunited at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial last week with a friend he hadn’t seen for more than fifty years.

A former Sioux Falls bar owner and manager has a new book out called Echoes After Dark: Here’s Comes the Dawn.

Students from England are uncovering the past at a Mitchell landmark for the 20th year.

Another very warm day is ahead for much of KELOLAND. Aberdeen hit 98 yesterday. The morning sky sure suggests another hot day is on the way.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.