One woman was taken to the hospital and a man is behind bars after an alleged pursuit in Sioux Falls. 

The driver, 27-year-old Terry Blake, took off. Officials say he ran several stop signs, went the wrong way on some streets and ran into several vehicles before being stopped at 13th Street and Minnesota Avenue.  Charges are pending.

Man arrested after leading police on chase in Sioux Falls

Drugs, alcohol and speed were not factors in a deadly crash in eastern Sioux Falls Monday night. A 40-year-old woman was hit while crossing the street near Whittier Middle school.  She later died at the hospital.  

Police provide update on fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

A 27-year-old man is behind bars in connection with fake $20 bills showing up in Brookings County. 

27-year-old accused of making counterfeit cash in Brookings

A group tasked with bringing ideas to the Sioux Falls city council and administration presented at the council’s information meeting. 

Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force presents ideas to city council

A Vermillion farm is being recognized for feeding the community.

Local farmer recognized for work in specialty farming

Ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, The Pride of the Dakotas is exploring New York City.

SDSU’s Pride visits historic monuments, experiences Radio City Christmas Spectacular