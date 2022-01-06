Pursuit ends in arrest; Governor’s proposed Critical Race Theory ban; 2 alarm fire in rural Deadwood; Welcome International students; Pad Party returns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s a cold Wednesday, Jan. 6. Here’s what you need to know in the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

Pursuit ends in arrest, drugs found in vehicle

Lead, several other crews battle 2-alarm fire in rural Deadwood

Firefighters faced brutal temperatures in a response to a structure fire on Wednesday, Jan. 5, on the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 385 in rural Deadwood

Governor’s proposed ban on critical race theory in S.D. schools, universities has been filed

True to her word, Governor Kristi Noem is asking the South Dakota Legislature to declare what can’t be presented or discussed in public schools, state technical colleges and state universities.

Traveling thousands of miles for college as SDSU welcomes new international students

New international students have arrived on the South Dakota State University campus.

Upcoming event to help fight period poverty

The Pad Party is gearing up for its annual product drive. This month, the group will be gathering pads, tampons, and incontinence products

Dangerous Wind Chills Today and Tonight – Thursday AM Storm Center Update January 6

