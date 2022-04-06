SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, April 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety will hold a public briefing on the investigation into the deadly crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

Around $80,000 worth of meth was seized during a traffic stop in Northeastern KELOLAND.

Sioux Falls will select a mayor next Tuesday. Last night, child care was a topic during our debate with the three candidates.

Sixteen SDSU students are excited to have their artwork on display at the Washington Pavilion.

