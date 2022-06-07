SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Polls are now open for the South Dakota primary elections. They are open until 7 p.m. local time.

Along with statewide races, voters in multiple counties will also be choosing between candidates for county races.

Corn and soybean planting is behind this year, especially in the north eastern part of the state.

Officials with the Sioux Falls School District are already preparing for the 2022-23 school year. Right now they’re needing to fill about 25 positions in special education. To help recruit and retain employees, the district will be offering a hiring bonus.

In an update to a story we brought you late last week, a Sioux Falls man is behind bars in connection to the evacuation of the Empire Mall.

Three people, including a person from South Dakota, face a list of serious charges… accused of kidnapping an FBI specialist. The crimes happened May 6 near Red Shirt, South Dakota. Few details have been released regarding the kidnapping charge.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen. Officials say 17-year-old Talinna Beckmon was last seen in the area of East 8th Street and North Cleveland Avenue around noon yesterday.

