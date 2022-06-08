SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, June 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Governor Kristi Noem’s name will be on the November ballot. Noem won the primary last night over challenger Steve Haugaard. She became the state’s first female governor when she was elected in 2018.

Senator John Thune won the republican primary for U.S. Senate.He faced two republican challengers in Mark Mowry and Bruce Whalen. South Dakota’s senior senator spoke with us soon after the race was called last night.

And, current South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson has won the Republican primary to move on to the general election in November. He’ll seek to keep his spot in the U.S. House of Representatives. Johnson defeated Taffy Howard in the GOP primary.

And, It wasn’t just candidates on Tuesday’s primary election, South Dakotans could also vote on Amendment C. If passed, the measure would have amended the state constitution to increase the percentage of votes needed to raise taxes from a simple majority to 60-percent.

Rainfall in the past few months has counteracted some of the drought conditions we’ve been seeing across the state the past couple years. The drought monitor says right now about 53% of the state is in a moderate drought or worse.

A Rapid City man is behind bars after allegedly firing a gun at construction workers. Deputies responded to the area near Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road Monday afternoon.

A Garretson man – accused of repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl he hired to clean his home – has made a deal with prosecutors. According to court papers, 36-year-old Skyler White met the girl on facebook.

