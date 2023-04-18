SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 18. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Crews in Rapid City are conducting a controlled burn Tuesday. Crews are also conducting a prescribed burn in Custer State Park.

The week is to raise awareness to have more caution when driving through work zones to decrease fatalities and injuries.

Opening statements are expected in a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing groundless claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

An 85-year-old Kansas City homeowner, Andrew D. Lester, who allegedly shot and wounded a Black teen last week after he went to the wrong house, was charged with armed assault on Monday evening.

If you’re expecting a tax refund, it could be smaller than last year. And with inflation still high, that money won’t go as far as it did a year ago.

A Russian judge ruled Tuesday that American journalist Evan Gershkovich must remain behind bars on espionage charges in a case that is part of a Kremlin crackdown on dissent and press freedom amid the war in Ukraine.

After a nice but windy afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in western SD and some of those will move east overnight.

