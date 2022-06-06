SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Polls for South Dakota’s primary election open at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and some voters may have questions about how to make the process go smoothly. Two poll workers we talked with say they hear a wide variety of questions. One said most people want to know if they are in the right location.

Meanwhile, today is the last day for you to cast your vote early in the election. You can vote in-person at your county auditor’s office. Some of the races voters will be deciding include Governor, U.S House, and U.S Senate.

KELOLAND.com is Your Local Election Headquarters. A KELOLAND.com Original by Eric Mayor compiles everything you need to know. You’ll find details and stories reporters have done on Amendment C as well as statewide and local races. You’ll also find links to help you find out if you are registered to vote.

Two dozen Native Americans arrived at the South Dakota Capitol on horseback Saturday to honor missing and murdered indigenous women and children.

The Memorial Day holiday weekend storms didn’t just take a toll on KELOLAND neighborhoods last week.

Meanwhile, Officials in Grant County say last week’s storm spawned at least two tornadoes in the county. Grant County Emergency Management says they extended from south of La Bolt to southeast of Milbank.

They posted several pictures of the damage to their Facebook Page. In the pictures, you can see farm buildings, trees and power polls knocked over. Power lines can also be seen laying across the road. One photo even shows debris that was thrown through a bedroom wall.

Pro rodeo events are one step closer to coming to the Watertown area.

