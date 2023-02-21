SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the day’s top stories in KELOLAND on the Go First@4.

In Rapid City, street crews are getting ready for a busy week of plowing snow. With a major snow storm in the forecast across the state, it’s important that people be prepared. Already, several schools and businesses have announced closures ahead of the expected blizzard.

Snow and at times rain will linger through Tuesday evening before we focus our attention to round two of this event, which will begin to develop to our southwest.

This will gradually spread into KELOLAND over the course of the night and into the day on Wednesday, bringing with it heavy snow and strong winds.

Despite Gov. Kristi Noem using the full power of her office to lobby in favor of a sales tax cut on groceries in South Dakota, a panel of House lawmakers killed the bill by an 8-1 vote.

An effort to revive the bill on the House floor Tuesday afternoon also failed.

Former President Donald Trump announced his campaign leadership team in Iowa on Monday. He has spent recent weeks in other early presidential primary states like New Hampshire and South Carolina.

