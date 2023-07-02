SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 2. Take a look at our top stories as you start your day with KELOLAND On The GO.

A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a power pole on the east side of Sioux Falls.

Police are looking for the thief who stole thousands of dollars from a change machine in Mitchell, SD.

This growing season has been a hot and dry one for farmers in South Dakota, and vendors at the Sioux Falls Farmers Market have felt the effects of the weather.

The Mitchell Prehistoric Indian Village celebrated fun, education, and heritage during its Children’s Day today.

Many people are out camping and relaxing this Independence Day weekend. While everyone is having fun in their free time, one family is remembering what this holiday weekend means.

