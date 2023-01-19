SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, January 19, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4.

This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe.

Truck drivers are once again trapped due to snow and freezing rain, this time in Iowa.

Interstate 80 is still closed across much of Nebraska due to snow. The transportation department says crews are out working to clear the roads.

Tonight we will see lows in the single digits and very low teens in eastern KELOLAND, with teens and 20s in central and western South Dakota. Winds will remain light. Patchy fog is possible tonight and into tomorrow morning.

It’s that time of year when we get antsy — and travel agents get busy. Read some advice from an Iowa travel agent.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.