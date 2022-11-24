SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Thanksgiving. 

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Around 2,500 Xcel Energy customers started Thanksgiving Day without power after a hit-and-run crash along 26th Street in eastern Sioux Falls. 

Crash causes power outage in eastern Sioux Falls

One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Police say one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment and suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

Person hit by vehicle at Sioux Falls bar

The search for a missing man in western South Dakota has come to a tragic end.

Remains of missing man found in Oglala

The ultimate all-electric vehicle has been parked inside a quonset in Tea ahead of Friday night’s Parade of Lights. 

Parade of Lights float aglow with 50,000 bulbs

KELOLAND will be live streaming the Parade of Lights on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. Grant Sweeter and Scot Mundt will be your parade guides.

DTSF Parade of Lights: Map and what you need to know