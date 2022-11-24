SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Thanksgiving.

Around 2,500 Xcel Energy customers started Thanksgiving Day without power after a hit-and-run crash along 26th Street in eastern Sioux Falls.

One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Police say one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The search for a missing man in western South Dakota has come to a tragic end.

The ultimate all-electric vehicle has been parked inside a quonset in Tea ahead of Friday night’s Parade of Lights.

KELOLAND will be live streaming the Parade of Lights on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m. Grant Sweeter and Scot Mundt will be your parade guides.