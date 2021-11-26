Possible change to I-29; shopping small; Parade of Lights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

As we get into the full swing of the holiday season, you may start to feel more stress and anxiety, and possibly even depression. While this time of year is an exciting time for many, for others, the combination of cooking, buying gifts, and preparing for family can take a toll on their mental health.

South Dakota DOT and three local governments plan to provide an update next week on a possible alteration of a major interchange on I-29 near Tea and Harrisburg.

Rapid City is hoping free parking in the downtown area will mean more people will shop local this holiday weekend.

Small businesses in the Sioux Falls area are also hoping you’ll shop local this holiday season.

A longtime holiday tradition returns to downtown Sioux Falls tonight. Last year the Parade of Lights was cancelled because of the pandemic. But tonight festive displays will once again light up Phillips Avenue. If you don’t feel like braving the crowd, you can watch the parade live from the comforts of your own home.

KELOLAND News will livestream the Sioux Falls Parade of Lights starting at 7:30 p.m. CT.

