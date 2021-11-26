Possible change to I-29; shopping small; Parade of Lights

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, November 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

As we get into the full swing of the holiday season, you may start to feel more stress and anxiety, and possibly even depression. While this time of year is an exciting time for many, for others, the combination of cooking, buying gifts, and preparing for family can take a toll on their mental health.

Managing your mental health this holiday season

South Dakota DOT and three local governments plan to provide an update next week on a possible alteration of a major interchange on I-29 near Tea and Harrisburg.

Possible change coming for I-29 exit near Tea, Harrisburg

Rapid City is hoping free parking in the downtown area will mean more people will shop local this holiday weekend.

Free parking in downtown Rapid City during holiday weekend

Small businesses in the Sioux Falls area are also hoping you’ll shop local this holiday season.

‘A face and personality to transactions’: DTSF small businesses tout community

A longtime holiday tradition returns to downtown Sioux Falls tonight. Last year the Parade of Lights was cancelled because of the pandemic. But tonight festive displays will once again light up Phillips Avenue. If you don’t feel like braving the crowd, you can watch the parade live from the comforts of your own home.
KELOLAND News will livestream the Sioux Falls Parade of Lights starting at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Eye on KELOLAND: Parading into the holiday season

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 