Porch pirates in St. Lawrence; Finding child care in Sioux Falls; Crowning moment for Parker family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Hand County are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle used in an attempt to steal large packages from a home in St. Lawrence, South Dakota.

Professionals who care for kids say Sioux Falls is in the middle of a child care crisis. And a new study by Augustana University confirms it.

Related Content International trade representatives tour South Dakota farms

Students at CTE academy are getting hands-on learning experiences. For carpentry students, earlier this year they completed work on this playhouse.

Parker High School has a new homecoming king and queen this morning. They are Jarret and Ashlynn Wildeboer, and they are brother and sister.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.