Porch pirates in St. Lawrence; Finding child care in Sioux Falls; Crowning moment for Parker family

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Authorities in Hand County are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle used in an attempt to steal large packages from a home in St. Lawrence, South Dakota.

Hand County Sheriff’s Office warns community of porch pirates

Professionals who care for kids say Sioux Falls is in the middle of a child care crisis. And a new study by Augustana University confirms it.

Finding day care in Sioux Falls, proving to be a challenge for parents

Students at CTE academy are getting hands-on learning experiences. For carpentry students, earlier this year they completed work on this playhouse.

CTE Academy students build playhouse for fundraiser

Parker High School has a new homecoming king and queen this morning. They are Jarret and Ashlynn Wildeboer, and they are brother and sister.

Crowning moment for Parker family during homecoming

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 