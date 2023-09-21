SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A warning this week from the Sioux Falls Chief of Police — Fentanyl is a real danger, especially to kids.

Last week in Rapid City a motorcycle was involved with a hit-and-run and the victim has since passed.

The search for a subject with multiple felony warrants brought a large police presence to a townhome on Knollwood Drive in Rapid City Wednesday.

This Saturday a poker run is being hosted at The Sports Center in Larchwood Iowa, with the proceeds going to Hero Haven.

Runners with The 437 Project are set to begin their trek on foot across South Dakota this morning.

A group of alumni from Stevens High School in Rapid City wanted to give back in a major way for their 40th class reunion.

We are starting the day with areas of showers and thunderstorms across KELOLAND. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the Freeman area until 9am. Locally 2.5″ to 3″ of rain has fallen there so far.

