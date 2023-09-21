SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A warning this week from the Sioux Falls Chief of Police — Fentanyl is a real danger, especially to kids.

Counterfeit prescription pills posing threat in KELOLAND

Last week in Rapid City a motorcycle was involved with a hit-and-run and the victim has since passed.

Big Nation’s Legacy Lives On

The search for a subject with multiple felony warrants brought a large police presence to a townhome on Knollwood Drive in Rapid City Wednesday.

Wanted subjects arrested in Rapid City

This Saturday a poker run is being hosted at The Sports Center in Larchwood Iowa, with the proceeds going to Hero Haven.

Hero Haven: helping veterans in an unique way

Runners with The 437 Project are set to begin their trek on foot across South Dakota this morning.

‘A huge thing for me’: 437 Project nears launch

A group of alumni from Stevens High School in Rapid City wanted to give back in a major way for their 40th class reunion.

Stevens alumni raise thousands for school lunch debt

We are starting the day with areas of showers and thunderstorms across KELOLAND. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for the Freeman area until 9am. Locally 2.5″ to 3″ of rain has fallen there so far.

Numerous Rounds of Rain/Storms Ahead for KELOLAND

