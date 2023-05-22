SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, May 22. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Reported gunshots in northern Sioux Falls led to a standoff with a suspect Monday morning.

Police are releasing more information about an investigation early Sunday morning near 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

A grand jury has indicted a man who was already charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, allowing prosecutors to skip a planned week-long preliminary hearing that was set for late June.

The European Union slapped Meta with a record $1.3 billion privacy fine Monday and ordered it to stop transferring users’ personal information across the Atlantic by October, the latest salvo in a decade-long case sparked by U.S. cybersnooping fears.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are set to meet at the White House at a pivotal moment as Washington works to strike a budget compromise and raise the nation’s borrowing limit in time to avert a potentially chaotic federal default.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.