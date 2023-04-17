SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Campus security officers are urging local college students to be aware of their surroundings following three suspicious incidents last week at Augustana University and the University of Sioux Falls.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

The second annual “Public Safety Showcase” including the Sioux Falls fire and police departments was yesterday at the convention center.

Lake Kampeska, west of Watertown, is expected to crest at 54 inches above full Monday.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says throughout the state’s northeast corner, especially Day, Roberts, and Grant Counties. There are many washed-out roadways caused by previous flooding.

According to a survey by South Dakota News Watch, a majority of county auditors in the state do not agree with the legislature’s ban on drop boxes for absentee ballots.

There is one more chance for the public to share their thoughts on the proposed social studies standards.

Our weather forecast this week will feature some spring elements, including a few thunderstorms late Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

