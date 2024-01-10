SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police say the death of a man found in a snow-covered parking lot does not appear to be suspicious.

Sioux Falls cleanup crews are still dealing with Monday’s snowfall.

Unshoveled sidewalks or snowy porches and stairs can create unsafe hazards for mail carriers.

Snow may have made the trip home for SDSU fans difficult, however local stores are rolling in the team’s championship gear.

The funeral for 13-year-old Spencer Thorsland of Brandon who lost his battle to cancer this week will be this Saturday.

The snow map continues to expand across the central United States. More snow is on the way as well.

