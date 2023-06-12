SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

We are hoping to learn more about what brought police to a South Central Sioux Falls neighborhood Sunday night.

Three men are behind bars this morning after an incident in Central Sioux Falls over the weekend.

The man who claimed to have a bomb during a Sioux Falls bank robbery last summer has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison.

Dozens of people rallied at Fawick Park in Downtown Sioux Falls Sunday to advocate for Alzheimer’s treatments and protest a Medicare decision that blocks treatment coverage.

Outside of the Union Gospel Mission building on Eighth Street in Sioux Falls Sunday, you could find the aroma of a barbecue and the view of a community coming together.

World War Two veteran Robert Hendrix celebrated his one hundredth birthday Sunday.

Futurecast shows the dry pattern the next couple of days. Highs will reach the 80s in more locations tomorrow.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.