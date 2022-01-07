Police officer charged with simple assault; cold temperatures close Great Bear; minor injuries in crash near Canton

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says the violence of January 6th at the capitol should have never happened.

Senator Rounds says January 6th should never happen again

A Sioux Falls police officer, who twice was awarded with the department’s life saving award, is facing simple assault charges. It’s in connection with an incident that happened this past summer in downtown Sioux Falls outside of Wiley’s Tavern.

Decorated Sioux Falls police officer charged with simple assault

Authorities in Lincoln County say that the drivers and passengers in two vehicles only suffered minor injures in a crash north of Canton Thursday afternoon.

Minor injuries reported in crash near Canton

With plenty of winter weather left in the season, your coat donations are needed to help keep people safe.

Donations needed for Keep KELOLAND Warm, larger coat sizes in demand

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls was finally able to open for the season a week ago. While they have enough snow, mother nature has forced it to close twice this week.

Great Bear Ski Valley closed Thursday due to wind chill

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases across South Dakota, there is a concern with students returning to the college campuses.

College campuses prepare to handle COVID-19 as students return to class

