Police looking for stabbing suspect; business fails compliance check; winter travel safety

Sioux Falls Police need your help tracking down the people who left a man in the street with life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe an extension cord may have caused a house fire in Mitchell on Sunday.

The Sioux Falls Police Department recently conducted an alcohol compliance check in the southwest area of the city.

With snow in the forecast for parts of the Black Hills, it’s a good time to prepare for winter driving.

If you’re looking to make a difference, you could get involved in Keep KELOLAND Warm.

