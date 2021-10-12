Police looking for stabbing suspect; business fails compliance check; winter travel safety

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police need your help tracking down the people who left a man in the street with life threatening injuries.

SFPD looking for witnesses to a Sunday night stabbing

Investigators believe an extension cord may have caused a house fire in Mitchell on Sunday.

Extension cord determined as cause of Mitchell house fire

The Sioux Falls Police Department recently conducted an alcohol compliance check in the southwest area of the city.

1 out of 23 businesses fail compliance check, police say

With snow in the forecast for parts of the Black Hills, it’s a good time to prepare for winter driving.

Officials offer travel safety tips ahead of snow

If you’re looking to make a difference, you could get involved in Keep KELOLAND Warm.

How you can volunteer for Keep KELOLAND Warm

