SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, March 5. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police are investigating shots-fired in a southwest Sioux Falls neighborhood. Officers responded to the area of 44th Street and Marion Road around 4:30 Sunday morning.

SDSU fans from all across South Dakota gathered at the PREMIER Center to see the Jackrabbits hit the court.

The first of a few chances for snow will move through the area today, and this will set the stage for what we’ll watch through the week.

U.S. Senator John Thune is back in South Dakota following a trip to the southern border.

About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the second derailment of the company’s trains in Ohio in a month, officials said.

