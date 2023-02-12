SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, February 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash from Saturday afternoon.

A 50-year-old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash.

A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS.

A Sioux Falls couple is honoring their daughter’s passion for gymnastics to help others in the community.

An important resource for students facing food insecurity has a new location on the campus of the University of Sioux Falls.

The warmth will continue into tomorrow with mild 60s in western and (parts of ) central South Dakota. We’ll have 30s and 40s for highs in eastern KELOLAND. But, it will soon change.

