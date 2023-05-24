SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A woman is dead and authorities in Yankton are trying to figure out who killed her.

UPDATE: Person of interest located

Authorities in Roberts County say a Minnesota man was arrested after speeding in a school zone earlier this month.

Man facing drug charges after school zone stop

Authorities in Davison County are investigating an incident in rural Mt. Vernon.

Money missing from rural Mount Vernon home

Officers were able to get a net under the mountain lion before tranquilizing and relocating it.

Mountain lion relocated from Spearfish neighborhood

South Dakota’s Better Business Bureau is warning people of a scam after several people reported losing money on the website DARESND.

Chinese scammer website uses address in Avon, SD

Some utility rates could be increasing in Sioux Falls over the next four years. For the average homeowner in the city, the increases could start next year.

Utility rates could go up in Sioux Falls

A game of chance to benefit a pair of local nonprofits continues to gain momentum in Sioux Falls.

Game of chance benefits local nonprofits

The radar review shows a few storms developed in North Dakota yesterday, along with additional rain in parts of Wyoming and Montana.

Warm weather continues; Rain chances West River

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.