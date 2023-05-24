SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A woman is dead and authorities in Yankton are trying to figure out who killed her.

Authorities in Roberts County say a Minnesota man was arrested after speeding in a school zone earlier this month.

Authorities in Davison County are investigating an incident in rural Mt. Vernon.

Officers were able to get a net under the mountain lion before tranquilizing and relocating it.

South Dakota’s Better Business Bureau is warning people of a scam after several people reported losing money on the website DARESND.

Some utility rates could be increasing in Sioux Falls over the next four years. For the average homeowner in the city, the increases could start next year.

A game of chance to benefit a pair of local nonprofits continues to gain momentum in Sioux Falls.

The radar review shows a few storms developed in North Dakota yesterday, along with additional rain in parts of Wyoming and Montana.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.