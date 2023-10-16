SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was in the area of recent thefts.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent vandalism case.

Five teenagers were taken to the hospital after a crash in Hamlin County Sunday afternoon.

Members of South Dakotans for Israel hosted a prayer vigil at the El Riad Shrine in Downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday.

Sunday marked World Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

A Colman family is celebrating the birthday month of its four quadruplets, but not in the way you might expect.

The construction on the Jacobson Plaza in Sioux Falls will officially begin in just a few hours.

The week is start cool, crisp, and quiet across much of KELOLAND. The sunshine should feel nice as temperatures climb into the 60s in most locations this afternoon.

