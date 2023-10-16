SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 16. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was in the area of recent thefts.

Police ask for help identifying vehicle

The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent vandalism case.

Officials investigate vehicle vandalism in Hamlin County

Five teenagers were taken to the hospital after a crash in Hamlin County Sunday afternoon.

5 teens taken to hospital after semi vs. car crash

Members of South Dakotans for Israel hosted a prayer vigil at the El Riad Shrine in Downtown Sioux Falls on Sunday.

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’: Prayer vigil held for Israel in DTSF

Sunday marked World Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

Vigil honors World Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day

A Colman family is celebrating the birthday month of its four quadruplets, but not in the way you might expect.

Quadruplets’ birthday wishes to help families, kids

The construction on the Jacobson Plaza in Sioux Falls will officially begin in just a few hours.

Construction on Jacobson Plaza begins Monday

The week is start cool, crisp, and quiet across much of KELOLAND. The sunshine should feel nice as temperatures climb into the 60s in most locations this afternoon.

Pleasant start to the week; Showers with with wind Wednesday

