SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Monday, May 22.

Police are investigating a shooting near downtown Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital.

Investigators in Rapid City are looking into an unattended death in the central part of the city.

Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in the Black Hills over the weekend.

One man is dead after drowning on a Northwest Iowa lake.

One Western Dakota Tech graduate is celebrating as a national award winner and history maker.

Sunday was graduation day for the seniors of the four Sioux Falls public high schools!

Since 1986, the Milbank Education Foundation has been handing out scholarships ranging from $2,500 to $26,000. This year, the scholarships total $230,000.

Futurecast shows temperatures warming into the 80s across the region today. We expect a very scattered rain chances in the Black Hills region tomorrow, but most areas will stay summer-like in the 80s on Tuesday.

