Sioux Falls police are investigating a shots-fired call from early Sunday morning

Shots-fired during Halloween gathering

Officials say detectives are investigating the stabbing and will give out more information when they can.

Police investigate stabbing in central Sioux Falls

A Montrose, South Dakota man was arrested over the weekend, accused of stealing multiple items.

Officials arrest man after he admits to breaking into Alcester home

A National Guard helicopter has been called out to help crews in the Black Hills battling a wildfire southeast of Hill City.

Wildfire continues to burn in Pennington County

Zebra mussels have been found in a Northeastern South Dakota lake.

Zebra mussels found in Marshall County lake

Around 1,000 people stopped by a Halloween display in central Sioux Falls the last couple of days for some trick-or-treating and an “interactive haunt.”

Interactive Halloween display drawing hundreds in Sioux Falls

A cold front will move into western KELOLAND late Wednesday. Rain and snow chances will develop in western KELOLAND on Thursday, but moisture looks light at this point. 

Mild forecast to start; Watch for a pattern change

