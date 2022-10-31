SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Halloween! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a shots-fired call from early Sunday morning

Officials say detectives are investigating the stabbing and will give out more information when they can.

A Montrose, South Dakota man was arrested over the weekend, accused of stealing multiple items.

A National Guard helicopter has been called out to help crews in the Black Hills battling a wildfire southeast of Hill City.

Zebra mussels have been found in a Northeastern South Dakota lake.

Around 1,000 people stopped by a Halloween display in central Sioux Falls the last couple of days for some trick-or-treating and an “interactive haunt.”

A cold front will move into western KELOLAND late Wednesday. Rain and snow chances will develop in western KELOLAND on Thursday, but moisture looks light at this point.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.