Sioux Falls police are investigating two reports of gunshots on the northeast side of the city.

A registered sex offender plans to plead guilty for the same crime he was convicted of in 2005.

Purse thieves targeted soccer fans over the weekend.

The Department of Corrections held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new women’s correctional facility Monday in Rapid City.

A Department of Corrections spokesperson said construction on a new men’s prison in rural Lincoln County is estimated to wrap up in 2028.

The “Find the Queen of Hearts” event at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars in Sioux Falls is in its 34th week.

As a cold front moves through tomorrow, strong northwest winds will work in behind it with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph or more likely. Along with the strong winds, scattered showers will be possible throughout the day.

