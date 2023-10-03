SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police were called to a report of gunshots in the central part of town.

One of three teenagers charged in the shooting death of a Sioux Falls man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday.

A Parker man admits to shaking a baby in September of last year — causing the infant’s death.

One man is dead after a crash in Eastern Sioux Falls.

Game Fish and Parks confirmed another positive sighting of zebra mussels near Watertown last week.

Duane Megard was killed in action during the Korean War almost exactly 72 years ago. His legacy was honored last week on the National Mall on a Midwest Honor Flight trip.

Adoption fees are reduced right now at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Several rounds of storms are possible starting this afternoon and evening

