SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Tuesday, October 3.

Sioux Falls police were called to a report of gunshots in the central part of town.

Police investigate early morning gunshots

One of three teenagers charged in the shooting death of a Sioux Falls man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday.

Sioux Falls teen suspect changes plea in Paul Billion murder

A Parker man admits to shaking a baby in September of last year — causing the infant’s death.

Parker man admits to killing baby

One man is dead after a crash in Eastern Sioux Falls.

Motorcyclist killed in Sioux Falls crash

Game Fish and Parks confirmed another positive sighting of zebra mussels near Watertown last week.

GFP: Zebra mussels not expected in Sioux Falls in 2023

Duane Megard was killed in action during the Korean War almost exactly 72 years ago. His legacy was honored last week on the National Mall on a Midwest Honor Flight trip.

Honoring Garretson’s Duane Megard, KIA in Korean War

Adoption fees are reduced right now at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Help ‘Empty the Shelters’ in Sioux Falls

Several rounds of storms are possible starting this afternoon and evening

Severe weather possible this afternoon; 50s for highs later this week

