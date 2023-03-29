SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 29. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a deadly car-pedestrian crash earlier this month.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Modebb Alford.

Baseball has transformed in the 145 days since Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros’ sealed up the franchise’s second title in six seasons.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved selling overdose antidote naloxone over the counter, marking the first time an opioid treatment drug will be available without a prescription.

Nashville is planning a city-wide vigil tonight to mourn the victims of Monday’s deadly mass shooting. We are learning more about the three adults and three children killed at The Covenant School.

Strong winds and a risk of heavy snow may pose a significant travel problem on Friday as we watch the weather conditions on the backside of this low-pressure track.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.