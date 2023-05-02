SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, May 2. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Sioux Falls Police are still looking for a missing 13-year-old from Sioux Falls.

Avian flu killed over 23,000 wild birds last year in South Dakota.

Australia’s tobacco tax will be increased by billions of dollars over the next four years as the government cracks down on smoking and vaping.

A woman said Tuesday that her daughter and three grandchildren were among the seven people found dead at a rural Oklahoma property during a search for two missing teens and a convicted sex offender.

The White House and Congressional leaders are set to meet one week from today to discuss raising the debt limit. It will be their first face-to-face talks on the issue since February 1.

Rain chances on Friday will be best in the far south and west, but some of these clusters of showers and t-storms will try to move north on Saturday.

