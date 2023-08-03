SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Fall Police had a road in the eastern part of the city blocked off overnight.

20-year-old Matthew Hill was wanted for stealing several cars, eluding police and crashing into a patrol car. Earlier this week, his alleged crimes reached a new level.

A man started following two girls near 7th Street and Cliff Avenue around 6:30 Tuesday night.

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers is accused of gambling on Cyclones sports events, including a football game.

Children 17 and younger will not be allowed on the fairgrounds after 9 p.m. if they aren’t accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is preparing to host its Hunting & Fishing Gear Giveaway.

We are starting the day with dry weather in much of KELOLAND, but rain chances are on the way. Fog has also impacted parts of southeastern KELOLAND.

