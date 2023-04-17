SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 17. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A Lincoln County man admits to strangling and killing a young mother.

Court papers say an 11-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot by a 10-year-old boy.

Minnesota announced a settlement in its lawsuit against Juul Labs and tobacco giant Altria.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell will be back at work in the Capitol Monday, almost six weeks after a fall at a Washington-area hotel and undergoing treatment for a concussion and fractured rib.

Kevin McCarthy used his 100th day as Speaker of the House to highlight the battle between House Republicans and the White House over the debt ceiling.

Temperatures will be getting much colder by the end of the week as another round of Canadian air descends from the north. As mentioned, we can’t rule out some snow again by Friday in this pattern.

