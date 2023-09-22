SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Minnehaha County murder suspect has entered a plea.

The trial for a man accused in an alleged murder-for-hire case has been canceled.

Authorities in Hamlin County are asking for the public’s help in finding a pickup involved in gunshots incident.

The cross-state trek started at the Wyoming border and is raising money for the Helpline Center, which connects people to mental health resources.

Veterans in need of any kind of support can find it this morning during the Veterans Stand Down event at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls.

The arm wrestling world championships are coming up next week, and South Dakota will have a representative.

Expect more chances of rain in the forecast as we kick off the weekend. Remember, the rain chances will come in waves, so don’t expect continuous rain the next couple of days.

