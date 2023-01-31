SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories of the day First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

There are new developments in a Hughes County rape case against the 2015 Harrisburg School shooter. Mason Buhl is now 23 years old and has reached a plea deal.

At 5 p.m. CT Tuesday evening, a Senate Select committee will meet in Pierre to start its investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior by suspended Senator Julie Frye-Mueller.

A statement from a Legislative Research Council staff member claims that Frye-Mueller was verbally “aggressive” telling the staffer she can’t vaccinate her child and falsely claimed that vaccines will kill the baby.

A bill that would ban certain kinds of health care for transgender minors is moving ahead in the South Dakota Capitol. The House Health and Human Services Committee voted 11 to 2 to send the proposal to the House floor.

Temperatures were able to rebound nicely across much of the region on Tuesday, especially West River. It’ll still be rather cold tonight, primarily to the east. Overnight lows fall below zero once again the further east you go, with a few teens for low out west.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.