A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone with crucial information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of those involved in the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks.

A Pine Ridge woman admits to stabbing and killing her boyfriend.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Hundreds of dates are written on concrete-filled steel columns erected along the U.S. border with Mexico to memorialize when the Border Patrol has repaired illicit openings in the would-be barriers. Yet no sooner are fixes made than another column is sawed, torched and chiseled for large groups of migrants to enter, usually with no agents in sight.

