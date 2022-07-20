SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 20. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The House of Representatives voted to pass a bill to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. The Respect for Marriage Act passed with bipartisan support — 47 republicans joined democrats to approve it. Representative Dusty Johnson voted against the bill.

KELOLAND News reached out to him for a statement. He says quote “access to contraception and gay marriage aren’t going anywhere.”

South Dakota’s latest round of rules regarding medical marijuana cleared the final test in Pierre. The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee gave them the green light on a 5-0 vote.

Right now most people in Sioux Falls are paying more than $4.50 for a gallon of gas. But on Tuesday, drivers were able to fill up for $2.38. It was all part of a political event sponsored by Americans for Prosperity, who blame the Biden Administration and its policies for the high gas prices.

The National Weather Service says severe weather in South Dakota has been an anomaly so far this year.

Crews spent last night working to get a a grass fire west of Oglala under control. Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management posted these pictures from the southern edge of the Casino Fire to its Facebook page.

The hot, dry weather has a lot of areas worried about fire danger. The Yankton County Emergency Management is asking everyone to use extreme caution with any open burning. A burn ban is not in place because the conditions aren’t severe enough.

South of Interstate 90 the wheat harvest is in full speed. Combines have been running for around a week at Jorgensen Land and Cattle. Even with conditions being drier than normal over the winter and spring, yields and grain quality are high for the winter wheat crop this year.

