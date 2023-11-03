SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

A Pine Ridge man – charged with a 2021 murder – has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Man reaches plea deal in 2021 murder

Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Walworth County.

1 person killed in Walworth County crash

Emily’s Hope announced a $30,000 Grant to Expand their Substance Use Prevention Curriculum.

Emily’s Hope receives $30,000 grant to expand curriculum

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum revealed the North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State Dakota Marker Football Rivalry Bobblehead.

NDSU vs SDSU Dakota Marker Rivalry Game Bobbleheads revealed

Temperatures will be on rise, with the warmest weather arriving on Sunday. We expect many areas to reach the 60s in southern KELOLAND.

Mild forecast ahead this weekend

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.