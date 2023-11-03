SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday.

A Pine Ridge man – charged with a 2021 murder – has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.

Authorities are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Walworth County.

Emily’s Hope announced a $30,000 Grant to Expand their Substance Use Prevention Curriculum.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum revealed the North Dakota State vs. South Dakota State Dakota Marker Football Rivalry Bobblehead.

Temperatures will be on rise, with the warmest weather arriving on Sunday. We expect many areas to reach the 60s in southern KELOLAND.

