A Pierre man is accused of murdering a teenage girl last week.

Man charged in stabbing that left 17-year-old dead

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after a burglary investigation west of Dell Rapids.

Burglary investigation leads to arrest in Minnehaha County

Investigators in the Black Hills are looking into what sparked a fire just north of Spearfish.

Crews respond to trailer home fire in Spearfish

During her budget address yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem recommended a 4% increase for state employees, health care providers and education funding.

Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget address ahead of 2024 South Dakota Legislative Session

Paul Schultes says 200 heads are missing under suspicious circumstances near Martin in Bennett County.

Long-time rancher believes cattle didn’t wander off

Luverne resident Andrew Prekker’s design is one of six finalists in the Minnesota state flag contest.

Luverne artist’s Minnesota flag design is finalist

12-year-old Spencer Thorsland got a surprise visit yesterday from Emily Swallow, who plays the Armorer in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

Touching hearts across America, even in Hollywood

The month of December continues to feature a mild and dry weather pattern across KELOLAND.

Record or near record highs forecast in KELOLAND

