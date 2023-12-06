SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Pierre man is accused of murdering a teenage girl last week.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says one man was arrested after a burglary investigation west of Dell Rapids.

Investigators in the Black Hills are looking into what sparked a fire just north of Spearfish.

During her budget address yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem recommended a 4% increase for state employees, health care providers and education funding.

Paul Schultes says 200 heads are missing under suspicious circumstances near Martin in Bennett County.

Luverne resident Andrew Prekker’s design is one of six finalists in the Minnesota state flag contest.

12-year-old Spencer Thorsland got a surprise visit yesterday from Emily Swallow, who plays the Armorer in the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

The month of December continues to feature a mild and dry weather pattern across KELOLAND.

