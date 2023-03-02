SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The man who pretended to have a bomb during a Sioux Falls bank robbery entered a guilty plea in federal court Wednesday.

A man serving a 25-year sentence for raping an 8-year-old child is asking a federal judge to find him not guilty in a separate case

A Texas man admits to stealing a pickup in Brookings, crashing it into an ATM in Madison, and stealing more than $30,000 worth of 20-dollar bills.

Two serious crashes involving uninsured drivers this week are focusing new attention on a violation that police say happens much too often.

The city of Sioux Falls is encouraging homeowners to start thinking about flood insurance.

With inflation still making it hard for people to make ends meet, the city of Sioux Falls is reminding homeowners of programs to help with property taxes.

In many small towns, city hall is one of the main landmarks, but for a community east of Brookings, that landmark is being torn down this week.

With the men’s and women’s basketball championships a day way, our Summit League coverage is well underway.

Futurecast shows the 40s returning to western SD today, with 20s and 30s in the east. A few passing snow showers may return to western KELOLAND tomorrow as temperature to “near normal” ranges for many areas.

