SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, October 26 and here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go:

Now the suspect, 26-year-old Chris Phoumy, has entered a not guilty plea after being indicted on nine counts of sexual contact with children by a grand jury in Lincoln County.

Authorities are investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash that left one person dead.

Investigators in Aberdeen are looking into what sparked a fire near Northern State University.

Three businesses in Minnehaha County have failed a recent alcohol compliance check by the Sheriff’s Office.

It may sound strange, but dry conditions can actually be a good thing, especially for some farmers in northeast South Dakota.