SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, March 4. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Another big country name will be taking the stage at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this summer. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. with special guest Riley Green will be in Sioux Falls on June 18. The show is put on by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation and benefits Feeding South Dakota.

22-year-old Jackson Phillips pleaded not guilty on Thursday to an assault that investigators are looking at in connection to a woman’s death in Lincoln County. 20-year-old Randi Gerlach was found dead near Highway 11 on March 1.

Authorities in Lyon County, Iowa are asking for the public’s help in finding a man involved in a car theft.

Police in Belle Fourche, South Dakota are investigating a crash in the central part of the city.

Just a day after he announced he was running for South Dakota’s lone U-S Congressional seat, Democrat Ryan Ryder has withdrawn his candidacy. This comes after controversial Tweets from Ryder resurfaced.

The Summit League basketball championships is in Sioux Falls this weekend, but sports bars around South Dakota are preparing for watch parties.

