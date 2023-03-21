SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

South Dakotans will pay less in state sales taxes. Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday she signed House Bill 1137, which cuts the overall sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2% for the next four years.

Sioux Falls police have released the name of the person killed in a hit-and-run Friday night on the northwest side of the city.

A northwestern Iowa man was sentenced to 12 years behind bars in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

Snow showers will linger as we go into the rest of the evening and into part of the night…especially closer to the SD/ND border.

Dr. Brian Maher is one of four finalists for Nebraska’s commissioner of education, the state’s department of education recently announced.

