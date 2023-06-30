SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 30. Take a look at the top headlines with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

The Sisseton-Wahpeton Sioux Tribe says Joe Donnell’s comments about Mount Rushmore are “not based on any traditional Dakota teachings.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Sioux City the day after the nation celebrates its birthday.

The sights and sounds of fireworks are a thrill for many. But for the men and women who served in combat, those explosive thrills can trigger events from their past, that can impact their present.

Temperatures this afternoon are slightly below normal. Temperatures are in the 70s to low 80s. Winds will stay light as we go start the weekend. Skies are cloudy through KELOLAND with passing rain and thundershowers.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.