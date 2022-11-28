SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Four fire departments were kept busy with an overnight fire in Tea Monday.

No injuries were reported during an explosion in a Huron neighborhood over the weekend.

One woman is dead after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City over the weekend.

The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls is mourning the death of the eighth bishop Paul J. Swain.

Sara Tirrel with Sanford Children’s Child Services says wearing a bigger coat in a car seat can be hazardous because it creates space between the car seat and the child.

Scheels is giving back to organizations for their giving campaign Tuesday.

The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength.

