SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, November 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Four fire departments were kept busy with an overnight fire in Tea Monday.

Four fire departments respond to Tea house fire

No injuries were reported during an explosion in a Huron neighborhood over the weekend.

Firefighters tackle garage explosion, fire in Huron Saturday night

One woman is dead after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City over the weekend.

39-year-old killed in Union County vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls is mourning the death of the eighth bishop Paul J. Swain.

Sioux Falls Bishop Paul Swain dies in hospice care

Sara Tirrel with Sanford Children’s Child Services says wearing a bigger coat in a car seat can be hazardous because it creates space between the car seat and the child.

Safety tips for kids in car seats

Scheels is giving back to organizations for their giving campaign Tuesday.

SD FFA receives funding from local business

The weather pattern will be turning more active this week as the disturbance to our northwest gathers strength. 

Snowy forecast tomorrow; Temperature swings ahead

